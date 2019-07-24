This Listener Thinks Boris Johnson Modelled Himself On Nigel Farage

Oddly this LBC listener called in with congratulations for Nigel Farage over Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister.

Speaking to Nigel Farage the caller said she wanted to "congratulate" him, because "he has absolutely mirrored himself on you."

Speaking about the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson she said she thought he had even mirrored his policies on Nigel's "every single word of it."

Nigel agreed, he said "the infrastructure spending in the North, and all of it."

The LBC listener even highlighted "WiFi on the trains."

Nigel said that Boris wants to do all the things he's been talking about.

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page or click here to watch the whole Nigel Farage show.