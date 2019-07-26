Nigel Farage: "Mark My Words, There Is A General Election Coming"

Nigel Farage has predicted an autumn General Election as he doesn't believe Boris Johnson will be able to get anywhere on Brexit.

The new Prime Minister promised the UK would leave the European Union on 31st October "no ifs or buts".

However, the Brexit Party leader does not think he'll succeed in renegotiating Theresa May's withdrawal agreement and parliament will not allow him to leave without a deal.

That means he may have to go back to the country to get a mandate to take the UK out without a deal.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel said: "Barnier isn't going to give Johnson an inch. I don't think they'll give Johnson anything other than small cosmetic changes.

"That means he will not be able to get a version of that appalling withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons before the 31st October.

Nigel Farage thinks a General Election is coming. Picture: PA / LBC

"It is also my view that it is utterly impossible to get a WTO Brexit through the House of Commons given the numbers and the way that MPs feel.

"Mark my words, there is a General Election coming.

"If you look at some of the people Johnson has placed inside Number 10 to work for him, they are the kind of people who do work on elections rather than being inside an office."

Yesterday, the new Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted that a snap election could not be ruled out.