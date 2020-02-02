MPs can no longer shelve the blame on Brussels, argues Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage said that MPs will now be directly accountable for what goes right and wrong and that is "pretty exciting".

Nigel Farage used the example of people wanting to ban the export of live animals for slaughter to demonstrate how Brexit will make MPs more accountable to the public.

He explained how people might have wanted to ban but, before Brexit, they would have been wasting their time.

He said: "They've been wasting their time. There was no point talking to the Prime Minister, no point talking to your MP, no point signing a petition because we couldn't do anything because it was all decided in Brussels."

MPs can no longer shelve the blame on Brussels, argues Nigel Farage. Picture: LBC

Farage continued: "I had a phone call yesterday from a representative of the fishing industry. I said for the first time in 50 years you've now got power because we have got to make these decisions.

"There will be, in the future, no hiding from government ministers or MPs.

"Brexit makes them directly accountable for what goes right and what goes wrong on the country."

He added: "No longer can they say 'don't blame me, it wasn't my fault, I tried, I made the arguments but Brussels decided.'

"That argument has gone that shelving of responsibility has gone.

"We are now in charge of our own destiny.

"And if we get things wrong or the public are angry, you can go and tell your MP and you can hold them directly to account. No more hiding."

He then proclaimed that "democracy is more real than it's been in 50 years".