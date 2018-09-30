If Boris Johnson Demanded A New Prime Minister In His Resignation, We'd Have One

Nigel Farage believes that an opportunity to change the Prime Minister was missed when Boris Johnson didn't demand a new leader in his resignation speech.

Caller Peter told Nigel Farage that the UK was "stuck between a rock and a hard place" between the two major parties.

"On the one hand, we've got a bunch of bungling incompetence who haven't got the faintest idea how to manage the situation, and on the other hand we've got a bunch of racist thugs," he said.

When questioned on his strong choice of words, Peter said: "Ask some of the Jews".

But as Peter continued, it became clear he wasn't convinced by the Conservative leadership in Brexit negotiations.

"We're at a crucial point in the UK's history with Brexit coming up, and we are going nowhere. The country is falling down all over the place through total and utter lack of leadership."

Nigel replied: "The chance to get rid of her was there in July.

"If Boris Johnson used his resignation speech to say we need a different Prime Minister, it might just have happened."