Nigel Farage: Abolishing Private Schools Is Communism

Nigel Farage is furious at John McDonnell's support to ban private schools, saying it is "Communism" and "it will genuinely be the poorer people that subsidise the better off."

At the Labour party conference, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell endorsed the banning of private schools in favour of "one education service for everybody" which would also involve private school assets being seized.

"This is Communism and it isn't going to work," said Nigel, "how do you improve the education of this country by dragging down schools doing very well?"

"What do you say to taxpayers on low wages? 'Oh by the way, you're paying for the cost of 615,000 students who, at the moment, are being paid for by their parents but in future will be paid for by the taxpayer'.

Nigel Farage: Abolishing Private Schools Is Communism. Picture: PA

Farage contined: "Therefore Mr McDonnell, it genuinely will be the poor people that subsidise the better off."

Nigel Farage insisted that private schools aren't all bad, and when he was at Dulwich College, 50% of the boys there were funded by local authority grants which was very beneficial.

"I think if the private sector acts responsibly and acts charitably, they can do a lot for people from poorer backgrounds.

"I've no doubt, Mr McDonnell, you all want us to be dragged down to the bottom in your new Marxist state."