Nigel Farage Brands House Of Lords A “Disgrace” After Brexit Vote
18 April 2018, 20:01
Nigel Farage has described the House of Lords as a “complete and utter disgrace” after peers defeated the government on key Brexit legislation.
Lords voted 348 to 225 in favour of looking again at the possibility of remaining in a customs union with the EU.
They also voted 314 votes to 217 by approving amendment 11, which aims to protect people's rights.
Ministers said they were “disappointed” but wouldn’t be stopped with their commitment to leave.
Giving his reaction live from Strasbourg, Nigel certainly didn't hold back.
He said: “The House of Lords is stuffed full of former MPs, party donors, spivs and former European commissioners.
“They're a London-based clique, most of them are mates of Blair or Cameron.
“The whole place is a complete and utter disgrace and the sooner we close the whole shooting match down and replace it with an elected Senate the better!”