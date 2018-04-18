Nigel Farage Brands House Of Lords A “Disgrace” After Brexit Vote

Nigel Farage has described the House of Lords as a “complete and utter disgrace” after peers defeated the government on key Brexit legislation.

Lords voted 348 to 225 in favour of looking again at the possibility of remaining in a customs union with the EU.

They also voted 314 votes to 217 by approving amendment 11, which aims to protect people's rights.

Picture: LBC/PA

Ministers said they were “disappointed” but wouldn’t be stopped with their commitment to leave.

Giving his reaction live from Strasbourg, Nigel certainly didn't hold back.

He said: “The House of Lords is stuffed full of former MPs, party donors, spivs and former European commissioners.

“They're a London-based clique, most of them are mates of Blair or Cameron.

“The whole place is a complete and utter disgrace and the sooner we close the whole shooting match down and replace it with an elected Senate the better!”