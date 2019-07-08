Exclusive

Nigel Farage Calls For US Ambassador To Leave After Leaked Trump Memo

The UK's ambassador to the US should be sacked following his leaked comments about Donald Trump, according to Nigel Farage.

The emails from Sir Kim Darroch described the White House under Donald Trump as "dysfunctional" and "inept".

And speaking on his LBC show, Mr Farage said: "This man should not have been there after November 2016 when Trump got elected.

"Some of these comments he's made go way beyond fair reporting. We're into the world here of opinion, clearly strongly biased opinion.

"The sooner he's gone as the UK's ambassador in Washington, the better."

Nigel Farage says the UK's ambassador in Washington should leave. Picture: PA / LBC

Nigel pointed out his comments are nothing to do with the fact that President Trump tweeted that he himself would make an excellent UK ambassador in the US.

Donald Trump says Sir Kim "has not served the UK well" after the story was reported.

Watch his full opinion at the top of the page.