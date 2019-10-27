Nigel Farage Gives Up On Lib Dem Caller Who Wants 'United States Of Europe'

Nigel Farage gave up on a call with a Liberal Democrat voter who wanted a multiple choice second referendum "rather like a GCSE paper".

A caller, Val, told Nigel Farage that he wants a second referendum with multiple options.

The options on the referendum would be to leave without a deal, to remain or to stay with Boris Johnson's deal - and it would be done on a preferential vote system.

Nigel Farage replied: "I think to be honest with you the thought that it's going to be multiple choice, rather like a GCSE paper, I just don't think it works. I just don't think it works."

Nigel Farage Gives Up On Lib Dem Caller Who Wants 'United States Of Europe'. Picture: LBC

He added: "I want wholesale political reform in this country and I do understand those arguments but here's my problem... if we had another referendum and Leave won, would you respect that result or would you look for a third?"

He then asked: "Do you want us to have the Euro. What about the United States of Europe?"

Val said no to the Euro but yes to the United States of Europe "in 10 years, probably".

Nigel replied: "Here's my problem. I don't think you lot in the Liberal Democrats would would even respect the result of a second referendum and Jo Swinson has pretty much said so already."

He asked why he wouldn't respect the result of the last referendum.

After ending the call, Nigel exclaimed: "Well, I give up. Thank you. I mean, I think if we had another referendum with a whole series of choices and preferential votes, I think people would lose the will to live in terms of even bothering to go out and trouble the scorer at their local primary school. I really do."