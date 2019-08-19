Nigel Farage Has A New Passport And He Could Not Be Happier

During the EU referendum campaign, Nigel Farage held up his passport to show he objected to the 'European Union' wording on the front, now he has a new passport and he is ecstatic.

Before his first LBC show back after his summer holiday, Nigel Farage had an administrative task to complete, he had to collect a new passport.

During the 2016 Brexit referendum Nigel would always hold up his passport to make the point that the "first two words on it were European Union."

Nigel said that was one of the things he "objected to."

Nigel Farage shows LBC's audience his new passport. Picture: LBC

Well, today he went to the passport office, and he was so happy about his new 'European Union' free passport he couldn't help but show it off to his LBC audience.

Showing the passport to the camera Nigel said "there it is, the words European Union, have been removed.

"It simply says, The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and that says to me, the Brexiters are winning."

