Nigel Farage Has Fierce Debate With Caller Over EU Deal Vs Clean-Break Brexit

Nigel Farage and this caller had a fierce debate over whether an EU deal or clean-break Brexit would be better for the UK.

Raphael from Ealing said that a deal would "be the best case scenario" because "in the last three years, we've had 66 billion wiped off the UK GDP-"

Nigel interrupted, repeating: "You don't know that!"

"Standard and Poor's released a report - they are the credit rating agency and I do know that they've published that report, it is there for everyone to see."

Nigel asked: "Are they always right?"

Raphael said: "They're completely impartial and they're independent."

"I tell you what, they didn't foresee the banking collapse!" said Nigel

Raphael said the Standard and Poor's have "actually stated beyond reasonable doubt that we've lost £66 billion from the economy. So a deal obviously needs to be done as soon as possible. So the longer we leave it, the more people collect money on speculation off of the price of the pound."

EU officials want to see the basics of Boris Johnson's an agreement by midnight, so it can be signed off before Friday. Picture: PA

"That theory's back!" said Nigel.

Raphael continued: "We really need a deal done and dusted so we can stop people syphoning money off the UK economy. At this point, you know, whatever needs to be done, it needs to be done. A concession has to be made and a deal needs to be done. People like you selling the fantasy that a clean-break-"

Nigel and Raphael erupt into a shouting match with Nigel saying: "If I can't have a conversation with you there are lots and lots of people out there-", to which Raphael replied he wasn't letting him finish.

Nigel continued: "You can apply and it's very possible LBC will give you an hour's monologue every evening," to which Raphael said he just wanted Nigel to listen to him for 30 seconds.

"Enough, enough enough," said Nigel, "Standard and Poor's get things wrong as everybody else does. They didn't even manage to prophesied or even hint at the banking collapse that happened in 2008."