Nigel Farage is planning to host a big 'Brexit Celebration Party' in Parliament Square

The event is subject to approval from the Greater London Assembly.

Speaking on his LBC show, he revealed that he would throw a big party on Parliament Square.

He siad: "It's not going to be very political. There will be people from across the spectrum.

"There will be business people, entertainers, there will be music, there will be singing. All we need is Sadiq Khan's office to give us permission do it.

"But I don't see any reason why they shouldn't do that."

The party would reportedly cost £100,000 and would hope to host 10,000 people.