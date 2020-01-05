Nigel Farage is planning to host a big 'Brexit Celebration Party' in Parliament Square

5 January 2020, 13:02

The event is subject to approval from the Greater London Assembly.

Speaking on his LBC show, he revealed that he would throw a big party on Parliament Square.

He siad: "It's not going to be very political. There will be people from across the spectrum.

"There will be business people, entertainers, there will be music, there will be singing. All we need is Sadiq Khan's office to give us permission do it.

"But I don't see any reason why they shouldn't do that."

Nigel Farage is planning to host a big 'Brexit Celebration Party' in Parliament Square. Picture: LBC

The event is subject to approval from the Greater London Assembly this week.

The party would reportedly cost £100,000 and would hope to host 10,000 people.

