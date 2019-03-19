"I Love It!" Nigel Farage Praises Trump’s Administration Over Brexit Positivity

Nigel Farage heaped praise on Donald Trump’s administration over their post-Brexit optimism.

Today, US president's national security adviser said American is ready to do a trade deal with a “newly independent Britain”.

In an interview with Sky News, John Bolton added: “We can do these deals quickly. We are ready to go”.

And, the revelation was music to Nigel’s ears as he gave an ecstatic reaction live on LBC.

Picture: LBC

“I love it, I love it, I love it,” he boomed.

“I mean whether you agree or disagree it's positive isn't it? It's positive!”

Nigel added: “What do we get in Brussels? We get condescension, we get the Prime Minister being belittled, we get talked down to by the Juncker’s, the Barnier’s, the Verhofstad’ts, half of them hate us!

“Surely, we're better off becoming an independent country next Friday, even if there are some short term bumps in the road that is my feeling.”