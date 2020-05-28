The Nigel Farage Show | Watch LIVE from 6pm

By Seán Hickey

The Nigel Farage Show is live from 6pm and you can watch it here.

As the Prime Minister announces the next steps in easing lockdown, Nigel dissects what it means for you. Also, Nigel will comment on Durham Police's statement that Dominic Cummings "might have" broken lockdown rules while in Barnard Castle.

Listen as Nigel Farage reflects on the day in politics.

