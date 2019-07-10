Nigel Farage Tells LBC He "Killed The British National Party"

Nigel Farage told LBC that he, almost singlehandedly, "killed" the British National Party.

Answering a question from an LBC listener, Mr Farage said that he had appealed directly to BNP voters.

He said that between 2006 and 2009 they were "looking like becoming a very serious political party.

"And I spoke directly to their voters, and I said 'look, if you support an outright racist agenda you keep voting for the BNP. But, if you're doing it and holding your nose doing it, don't vote for them, vote for me.

We've got a non-racist, non-sectarian agenda'."

Mr Farage added in modern times he didn't think anybody in British politics had done more to get rid of the far right than he had.

