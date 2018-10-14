Nigel Farage Tells Remainer Exactly Why MPs Should Not Overturn Referendum

Nigel Farage said he nearly had to reach for the smelling salts after hearing from a remainer who believes that MPs should overturn Brexit.

Peter told the Brexiteer that it was MPs' duty to "stop people from causing harm" because they "fell for the lies".

He told Nigel that if people voted to jump off a cliff edge that "it is the job of MPs to put a safety net in place, give them parachutes, or put a wall up in front of the edge of the cliff."

But Nigel asked: "Would it be right for members of parliament after this referendum, to make a decision that the people had made a foolish decision and that they had the ability to overturn it?

"Would that be a constitutionally and fair thing to do?"

Peter replied: "It would be their duty to do it."