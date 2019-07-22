Nigel Farage Asks This Remainer Again And Again "What Deal Did They Vote For"

"You're dancing on the head of a pin" Nigel Farage presses this Remainer on exactly what he thinks he voted for.

This caller said that people voted to leave on the "basis of a deal," but Nigel Farage did not agree.

"What deal?" Nigel said "what deal?"

"What deal did they vote for"

As the caller talked about "BMW queuing up" Nigel again asked "what deal?"

"What deal did they vote for?"

The caller said he agreed with Nigel, but Nigel again challenged him to state what deal people voted for.

Nigel Farage ended up asking this Remainer the same question again and again
The caller said this was the "problem with the Brexit argument" he said the deal that was promised was a "unicorn deal."

Nigel, again said, "we voted to leave, full stop."

But the caller wasn't having that and said "not full stop Nigel, that's the point. We voted to leave with a deal."

"I'm sorry" Nigel said "you are deluding yourself."

When the caller argues that there is not a mandate to leave without a deal, Nigel said "I have to say, you're dancing on the head of a pin."

