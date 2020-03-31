Nigel Farage's damning reaction to the government's latest Covid-19 conference

This was Nigel Farage's instant reaction to the government's latest coronavirus press conference.

Social distancing measures to slow the spread of coronavirus have been working but we “must not take our foot off the pedal", the medical director of NHS England said in today's press conference.

Speaking alongside Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, Professor Stephen Powis said there is a "bit of a plateau" in the number of new Covid-19 cases as the public adhere to lockdown rules.

This announcement came as the UK saw its death toll rise to 1,801 – the largest 24 hour increase to date of almost 400 from Monday.

Nigel said that everyday at the press conferences there are Cabinet Ministers "telling us what a fantastic job they're doing."

"And yet we get reports every single day from hospitals, from nurses, from doctors, saying that they still haven't got the right medical equipment

"We get the fact that 25% of our frontline medical staff are currently at home," he said, either because they have symptoms or family members do.

Nigel acknowledged that the government are now prioritising NHS staff: "You can say in many areas, there's progress. You can be impressed of course with what's happened at the ExCel centre."

"It's not all disaster but on testing we are so far behind South Korea, so far behind Germany, so far behind America that it's almost embarrassing."

