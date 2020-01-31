Nigel Farage's final words on Brexit

31 January 2020, 19:45

These are Nigel Farage's final words on the "greatest moment in British history" hours before the UK officially leaves the EU.

Brexit Day is the most "significant historical moment since Henry VIII took England out of the Church of Rome," said Nigel "and tonight we leave the Treaty of Rome."

Nigel said he became "obsessed" with this subject in the early 1990s.

"I put 27 years of my life into this, I can't even begin to tell you what this means to me today," he said, "in an odd way it's almost better after three and a half years of agony because last year I wasn't sure it was actually going to happen at all."

He admitted he thought a second referendum was coming down the tracks.

As he came into the LBC studios, Nigel said, the scene on the streets in Leicester Square is "bonkers".

"I think there is a huge amount of celebration," he said, "this is the greatest moment in modern British history."

Watch the video above.

