Nigel Farage's View On The Tommy Robinson Row May Surprise You

Nigel Farage has given his view on the row surrounding the imprisonment of Tommy Robinson, and it might just surprise you.

The former EDL leader - whose real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon - was jailed for 10 months for contempt of court.

He was given a further three months for breaching the terms of a previous suspended sentence.

The 35-year-old was arrested outside Leeds Crown Court on Friday where a trial was ongoing.

He was using social media to broadcast details of a case which is subject to reporting restrictions.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of contempt of court and was told by a judge his actions could cause the ongoing trial to be run-run.

Picture: PA/LBC

Now a ban on reporting Robinson’s sentence has been lifted, Nigel gave his take and admitted his view may surprise some people.

“Frankly the judge had almost no choice but to give him a jail sentence,” Nigel said.

“I think Robinson, frankly, was out there asking for trouble and I don’t think it was a very bright thing do.”

Nigel did, however, say he felt there was a wider issue with police clamping down on people who “make certain criticisms in society”.

But he finished: “His imprisonment in this case is not heroic, in any way at all - and that of course will surprise some of you.”

Watch above to hear more of what Nigel Farage thinks on this.