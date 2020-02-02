Nigel Farage slams "bitter" Remainers who refuse to use Brexit 50p coins

2 February 2020, 13:34

Nigel Farage thought Remainers like Alastair Campbell and Lord Adonis, who are refusing to use the commemorative coins, are looking "rather silly".

Nigel Farage, showing off one of his commemorative Brexit 50p coins, criticised Remainers who refuse to use the coins.

He said: "I do think they are beginning, some of them, to make themselves look really rather silly."

Farage pointed out that Alastair Campbell said he would ask for change if offered a Brexit 50p.

Similarly, Lord Adonis would refuse to use it.

Nigel Farage referred to it as "bitter" and "twisted" and asked: "What's happened to these people?"

He concluded: "It's bonkers. We've left. We're not going back. Even Tony Blair accepts that."

