SNP "Not Wedded To The Idea Of Corbyn" As Caretaker PM, MP Tells Nigel Farage

A vote of no confidence in the government aimed at replacing Boris Johnson as prime minister could be put forward by the SNP next week but this MP confirmed that Corbyn needn't be the replacement.

The SNP MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, Angus Macneil, told Nigel Farage that Ken Clarke or Keir Starmer as an interim prime minister would "probably be fine too".

He said: "We're not too wedded with the idea of Jeremy Corbyn but we are wedded to somebody that is less dangerous to the country and individual MPs, being at the helm.

"If they come through, that's fine.

Do remember, whoever it is, they're going to be hostages of parliament anyway."

He added: "It just depends who is the safer and calmer hostage."