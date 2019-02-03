Nigel Farage's Speech To European Parliament That's Gone Viral

Across platforms, the video has racked up over four million views and counting.

Earlier this week, Nigel Farage delivered a speech in the European Parliament on Wednesday, where he stated that no country would have agreed to sign Theresa May's Brexit deal with the EU unless they had just been "defeated in war".

Addressing the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, the LBC presenter and LeaveMeansLeave.eu campaign founder claimed that Theresa May had made a terrible mistake in agreeing to the Irish backstop.

The prominent Brexiteer said that the prospect of a no-deal Brexit had increased because of the attitude of Brussels "fanatics" who refused to compromise.

He said that the Prime Minister had now realised the mistake made in agreeing to the backstop, adding: "She signed up to something that no country - unless it had been defeated in war - would have signed up to."

Picture: European Parliament

Nigel said there was an "appreciation in Britain that unelected bureaucrats in Brussels have been talking down to and humiliating the Prime Minister of our nation, and we don't like it".

Later sharing the video on twitter, Nigel wrote "The UK is dealing with fanatics who are not prepared to be reasonable. Unelected bureaucrats like @JunckerEU and @MichelBarnier have been humiliating @Theresa_May and the British public do not like it."

