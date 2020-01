The Nigel Farage Show: Watch live from 10am

The Nigel Farage Show is live from 10am on Sunday morning.

This morning, Nigel is discussing Iran, the Labour Party, and veganism.

Today's guests included: Alastair Campbell (former director of communications to Tony Blair), Dr. Mahjoob Zweiri (Associate Professor at Qatar University and an expert on Iran) and Sir Richard Dalton (former British ambassador to Iran).