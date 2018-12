The Nigel Farage Show: Watch It Back

As Theresa May prepares to face a vote of no confidence from Tory MPs, Nigel Farage takes your calls live from Strasbourg.

Watch and get involved by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC or text 84850.

The Nigel Farage Show: Exclusively on LBC.