Tom Brake Thinks Tory MPs Will "Come Over To Us" As No-Deal Looms Large

Nigel Farage asked the Lib Dem MP Tom Brake what he would do if a government of national unity could not be put together in time to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Nigel Farage asked Lib Dem Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake what happens if "you cannot get a majority in Parliament for new legislation? What happens if you cannot put together a government of national unity? If you can't get a majority in a motion of confidence debate on the Prime Minister?"

Mr Brake said that had "secured a majority" in the past, and the closer the country gets to a no-deal he expects some Tory MPs to "come over to us, in terms of not wanting to see the chaos that Operation Yellowhammer implies is about to hit us."

Nigel Farage was speaking to Tom Brake the Lib Dem Brexit spokesperson. Picture: LBC

Nigel Farage asked the Liberal Democrat MP the question on everyone's lips, he said "do you think the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on the 31st of October?"

Seeming flustered, Mr Brake said "there are lots of things that are possible, but there is nothing at the moment that I think is probable."

