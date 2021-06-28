Rachel Johnson calls on Government to rethink school Covid bubble isolation

28 June 2021, 08:05

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Rachel Johnson has called on the Government to rethink its Covid-19 bubble isolation rules as parents struggle to cope with last-minute changes.

She said parents were "tearing their hair out" over their children being "at home the entire time" because another classmate has tested positive for the virus.

Currently, if one pupil tests positive, an entire bubble must self-isolate, with Ms Johnson saying she has heard of schools being "closed completely... many more are on a knife's edge".

READ MORE: 'It makes no sense': Calls for Covid self-isolation rules in schools to be changed

READ MORE: Sajid Javid to make statement on remaining Covid restrictions

She said: "It's clearly time that this Government rethinks this strategy - you cannot basically shut down year groups, huge bubbles, leading to entire schools closing after a year of such disrupted education, of exams being put on ice, of assessment of exams being cancelled, of children not seeing their schoolmates.

"And finally, they get back to school and lo, one tests positive and the entire class is self-isolating for 10 days. How can this be right?"

Rachel Johnson has called on the Government to change its Covid-19 school isolation rules
Rachel Johnson has called on the Government to change its Covid-19 school isolation rules. Picture: LBC/PA
Thousands of schoolchildren have been told to self-isolate in the past week alone
Thousands of schoolchildren have been told to self-isolate in the past week alone. Picture: PA Images

It comes as the number of coronavirus cases in schools jumped by 70% in the past week, causing widespread school closures and forcing thousands of teachers, children and parents into self-isolation.

There was also a 56% jump among children aged 10 to 14 - mostly for the Delta variant first identified in India.

Ms Johnson suggested over-12s may need to get vaccinated against virus the so schools "don't have to send the whole year group home" when one child is infected.

READ MORE: Hundreds of walk-in Covid-19 vaccine sites open in England

She continued: "This isn't so much about health, it's about education, which is these children's human right, which is going to be deprived for yet more long weeks during the summer term, when it should be about sports days and end of term things and outdoor activities.

"Instead, that's yet again something that the younger generation of kids in schools are being deprived of, are lacking, are going without and I just think one little change to that policy could probably solve this huge problem at a stroke."

Latest News

See more Latest News

240 participants in the trial will be given a free e-cigarette starter kit

Homeless people to be given free e-cigarettes as part of new trial
The so-called 'L-word' was used in a crossword

Church in row with charity over use of offensive word in crossword
Police made more than 50 arrests

'Mindless': Police encounter 'significant hostility' as 2,000 attend Sussex rave
British tourists will need two vaccine doses to avoid quarantining in Portugal

Portugal tells British tourists: Isolate for 14 days if you aren't fully vaccinated
Sajid Javid is set to speak to the Commons after taking up his new role

Sajid Javid to make statement on remaining Covid restrictions
There are calls for the Government to change its guidance for self-isolation in schools

'Children are being blamed': Calls for change to Covid isolation rules in schools
Keir Starmer has said Matt Hancock's resignation is "far from the end of the matter"

More questions to answer over Hancock resignation, says Keir Starmer
The search for survivors at the partially-collapsed Champlain Towers South in Miami is ongoing

Miami building collapse: Search continues as death toll rises to nine
Theo Usherwood gives his LBC View

LBC Views: Don't expect Sajid Javid to arrive in the Commons empty handed
Nick Ferrari hit out at the former Health Secretary and the PM

Nick Ferrari's furious and direct message to Boris Johnson over Matt Hancock

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

5 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

10 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile