'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'

28 August 2023, 19:02

Sangita Myska responds to Suella Braverman telling the police 'every theft' must be investigated

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Sangita Myska responds to Suella Braverman, saying that her policies are an attempt to address a problem the government played a role in creating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sangita spoke to listeners after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she would issue police forces with new guidance to investigate all thefts in a new push to increase solution rates for low-level offenses.

Suella Braverman told the Daily Telegraph that all thefts will be investigated if there is a "reasonable line of inquiry" after her Home Office struck a deal on advice to be issued across England and Wales by the College of Policing.

Sangita said: "A third of frontline officers now have got under five years of experience, and as a society, we are asking them to do an incredibly difficult job — to protect ordinary citizens in this country."

Read more: Every theft should be investigated, Braverman tells police, as she threatens 'special measures' for failure

It comes after the police have faced pressure from ministers in recent months to improve conviction rates, as the numbers for ‘low level’ crimes such as theft have plummeted in recent years.

Earlier this week it emerged that more than three-quarters of burglaries reported go unsolved, amounting to some 213,000 burglaries in 2022.

She continued: "I feel really passionately that it's not just the general public that has been let down. The police themselves have been let down, and this government has not been honest about that.

"They do not admit that what Suella Braverman is trying to do, in my view, is to solve the very problem that they created. Yeah, absolutely. It's just totally disingenuous."

Read more: Braverman calls for more stop and search as she hits out at police for 'dancing in the street' and 'debating gender'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Passengers have faced enormous delays and cancellations

Air traffic control chaos: How to get compensation for delayed flights, and whether airlines owe you a refund
Elton John was taken to hospital after a fall

Elton John rushed to hospital after suffering from fall at villa in Nice

Police are trying to find Autumn and her father Simon Cooney

Urgent search for girl, 3, believed to be with her father police are hunting after assault as cops 'fear for her safety'
Thousands of passengers will be affected by flight delays

Air traffic control fault forcing hundreds of flights to be cancelled 'identified & remedied' as passengers stranded
The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

Spanish prosecutors launch sexual assault investigation against Luis Rubiales after Jenni Hermoso kiss
Thousands of passengers will be affected by flight delays

UK airspace hit by failure of air traffic control systems - as BA 'cancels all domestic and European flights until 6pm'
Philip and Elaine Marco were the victims in the tragedy

Couple who died after driving car into flooded Merseyside road just days before 54th wedding anniversary named
The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

Suspended Spanish FA chief's mum 'locks herself in church and goes on hunger strike' over 'bloody hunt' against son
Suella Braverman

'We're exploring all options': Braverman refuses to rule out using electronic tags to track fleeing migrants
Ulez will cover all of London from Tuesday, August 29

'It's an expense too many': Labour shadow minister attacks Ulez the day before expansion comes into force

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

7 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

7 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile