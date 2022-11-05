‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

5 November 2022, 16:47

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This Albanian caller firmly said “we’re not criminals, we're not invaders - we're hard workers and we're tax payers”, after Suella Braverman’s declaration of a migrant “invasion”. He called for her to resign.

An Albanian caller during Sangita Myska’s show today passionately explained that Albanians are “not criminals” and asked for the Home Secretary Suella Braverman to resign.  

Andy in Manor House, came to the UK at 16. Sangita asked him how he felt about Suella Braverman’s rhetoric around migration, given that Albanians are one of the largest groups of migrants coming to the UK at the moment.

“That is unacceptable from a Home Secretary”, he said. “It's not the Albanians fault that the system is broken.”

“As a British citizen, I want her to resign.”

Read more: 'Show us some respect:' Albania's PM blasts Braverman for 'blaming' his countrymen for Britain's migrant crisis

Andy continued: “The majority of them came for economical reasons, to make a better life.”

“We're not criminals, we're not invaders - we're hard workers and we're tax payers”, he proclaimed. “A lot of us are very very successful in this country.”

“It's not our fault that the Tories or the Conservatives are playing dirty politics and blaming us for the broken system.”

Andy said the government is “brain-draining other countries” by inviting workers to come to the UK and called it “legal exploitation”.

Read more: Suella Braverman 'booed by migrants' after visiting camps in a military helicopter

He acknowledged that “there are some people who do bad things” but pointed out that was the case “in all the communities”.

Turning his attention back to the Home Secretary, he said: “I expect her to resign or at least apologise”.

Sangita agreed that “she is demonising everybody from Albania”.

The call generated a fierce reaction on Twitter.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thousands of people marched calling for a general election

Thousands of protesters march through London calling for 'immediate' general election

Elon Musk has defended firing thousands of Twitter employees

Elon Musk defends slashing Twitter workforce saying social media firm ‘loses more than $4m a day’
Alexander Nikulin is 'fighting for his life' after being hit by a bullet. He sentenced two Brits to death in June but they were later freed

Judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine 'in serious condition in hospital after assassination attempt'
Officers arrived at the flat, in the Maite-1 building on Antonio Machado avenue, to discover her dead on the floor

British man, 80, arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife to death at home in Costa del Sol
RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch has said the dispute "remains live" despite calling off next week's rail strikes

Train passengers hit by severe travel disruption despite RMT calling off three days of walkouts
Charles and William exploded into 'torrents of profanity' following comments from Donald Trump

King Charles exploded in 'torrents of profanity' after Trump's remarks on Kate's topless photo scandal, book claims
Andrew Leak, 66, s believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three "crude" incendiary devices.

Firebombing of immigration centre in Dover motivated by terrorist ideology, police say

A disturbance was reported at the facility.

Riot police descend on London immigration removal centre as 'armed' detainees cause 'disturbance' during power outage
The 55 percent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

The 55 per cent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

10 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

10 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile