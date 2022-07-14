'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

14 July 2022, 17:26 | Updated: 14 July 2022, 17:29

By Seán Hickey

Nick Ferrari warns the Tories against naval-gazing during the leadership contest, to avoid losing the public's support.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Watch this week's episode of The Agenda in full here.

The Conservative leadership contest is heating up as the party now has to choose between five candidates.

"While the temperature hasn't struggled to get above thirty, some top Tories have", Nick Ferrari began.

"As I speak the Conservatives are whittling the number of contenders down to two for a final showdown."

Suella Braverman became the latest casualty of the battle as Tory MPs vote for the two candidates to put to the party membership.

Read more: Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Nick was reflecting on how the party seems to revel in the drama of a leadership contest.

"The truth is the tories seem to enjoy fighting among themselves as much as they do against Labour."

Finishing his monologue, Nick issued a warning to the Conservative party: "Indulge yourselves for too long and those you seek to govern will rapidly tire of this not so civil, civil war."

Download Global Player from the Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (Apple)

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gatwick

Chaos at Gatwick as airport 'runs out of water' in another blow for beleaguered passengers
The number of people waiting to receive treatment with NHS England is the highest since records began in August 2007

NHS 'ticking time bomb' as more than half of sick Brits haven't seen a doctor in a year
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Rishi takes the lead in Tory leadership race as Braverman is knocked out

Rishi races ahead and Braverman bows out as Tory leadership contest down to final five
Mo Farah revealed he was brought to Britain from Somalia illegally aged nine

Met Police launch investigation into Mo Farah trafficking revelation
Britain is facing scorching temperatures amid fears of a hosepipe ban

Emergency COBRA meeting called ahead of 3-day 102F ‘exceptional’ heatwave
A "lunatic" driver yelled at a pair of naked cyclists

Nude cyclists yelled at and deliberately knocked down as they raise cash for charity
Train drivers at eight rail companies will strike on July 30

Rail union barons announce second July train strike adding to summer travel misery
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares