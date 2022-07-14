Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

By Seán Hickey

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan scoffs at the idea that Rishi Sunak is a 'hero' of the British people after the pandemic.

As the Tory leadership contest hots up, Nick Ferrari was reflecting on the promises of Conservative candidates related to tax.

He put to Tory MP and Rishi Sunak supporter Mark Harper that "tax cuts and freezes" are being promised "left, right and centre" by the candidates.

"Lots of people are going to promise lots of things" Mr Harper said, dismissing the feasibility of such promises "members of my party, I think are very grown up sensible people" who are ready for mature conversation on tax, he added, noting that Mr Sunak's proposals are far more realistic.

Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan believed the promises were for the birds, accusing leadership candidates of putting forward "uncosted" proposals.

Mark Harper countered, arguing that Mr Sunak hasn't made any commitment that he hasn't costed.

Dr Allin-Khan then made the case that the specifics of the former Chancellor's campaign haven't cut through: "What is his message? It's not very clear, is it?"

Nick put to the Labour MP that he "steered the country through the furlough programme" whilst Chancellor. She was having none of it.

"I don't believe he had the country's interests at heart when he wrote off so much money to fraud, I don't believe he had the country's best interests at heart with the excluded three million."

"Sorry, I don't buy that he's the hero of the pandemic."

"I can't sit here for a moment and buy up that he's the Chancellor that saved the country, he isn't."