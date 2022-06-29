The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

29 June 2022, 16:38 | Updated: 29 June 2022, 17:07

By Fiona Jones

The Agenda debates the big issues in the news and provides an inside line on the decisions and decision-makers at the heart of the week’s major stories.

Each week, Nick and Rachel are joined in the studio by other leading voices from LBC and major political players to provide further expert analysis and sharp insight. A short film is the centrepiece of each programme, featuring a prominent contributor and opinion-former, who gives their views on an issue close to their heart, which Nick, Rachel and their guest discuss during the show.

Recorded at LBC’s state-of-the-art studio in Westminster, The Agenda will be released as a Global Player video exclusive, as well as a Global Player podcast, with content from each programme also broadcast on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast and across LBC’s hugely popular social media channels.

