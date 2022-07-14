The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper

14 July 2022, 16:59

By Seán Hickey

The Agenda debates the big issues in the news and provides an inside line on the decisions and decision-makers at the heart of the week’s major stories.

Each week, Nick and Rachel are joined in the studio by other leading voices from LBC and major political players to provide further expert analysis and sharp insight. A short film is the centrepiece of each programme, featuring a prominent contributor and opinion-former, who gives their views on an issue close to their heart, which Nick, Rachel and their guest discuss during the show.

Recorded at LBC’s state-of-the-art studio in Westminster, The Agenda will be released as a Global Player video exclusive, as well as a Global Player podcast, with content from each programme also broadcast on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast and across LBC’s hugely popular social media channels.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
Gatwick

Chaos at Gatwick as airport 'runs out of water' in another blow for beleaguered passengers
The number of people waiting to receive treatment with NHS England is the highest since records began in August 2007

NHS 'ticking time bomb' as more than half of sick Brits haven't seen a doctor in a year
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Rishi takes the lead in Tory leadership race as Braverman is knocked out

Rishi races ahead and Braverman bows out as Tory leadership contest down to final five
Mo Farah revealed he was brought to Britain from Somalia illegally aged nine

Met Police launch investigation into Mo Farah trafficking revelation
Britain is facing scorching temperatures amid fears of a hosepipe ban

Emergency COBRA meeting called ahead of 3-day 102F ‘exceptional’ heatwave
A "lunatic" driver yelled at a pair of naked cyclists

Nude cyclists yelled at and deliberately knocked down as they raise cash for charity
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'