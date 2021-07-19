Exclusive

'It's not a great look': Business Secretary reacts to Boris isolating on freedom day

19 July 2021, 09:40

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says 'it's not a great look,' for Boris Johnson to be self-isolating on the day lockdown restrictions ease.

The comments come as the minister takes part in the regular monthly edition of Call the Cabinet.

Nick Ferrari asked Mr Kwarteng how it looked to the public that on "freedom day" the Prime Minister is "locked up in Chequers?."

Boris Johnson is spending so-called "freedom day" self-isolating at his official country residence at Chequers after being "pinged" by NHS Test and Trace following contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari the Business Secretary admitted it was "not a great look," but said "he has to do what everyone else is doing.'

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who also met Mr Javid on Friday, initially tried to get round the requirement to quarantine by saying they would join a daily workplace testing programme being trialled by the Cabinet Office.

However, they were forced into a hasty U-turn amid widespread public anger at their "special treatment" while tens of thousands of people were being forced to miss work or school and stay home.


