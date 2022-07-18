Call The Cabinet with Anne-Marie Trevelyan 18/07 | Watch Again

18 July 2022, 06:33 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 09:33

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan takes your calls from 9am today.

The latest edition of Call The Cabinet sees Anne-Marie Trevelyan take your calls live with Nick Ferrari.

The International Trade Secretary will be held to account by LBC listeners in Call The Cabinet, where other government ministers have answered LBC listeners' questions in the past.

A different senior member of the government regularly goes head-to-head with LBC’s listeners on the big issues that matter to them, with no topic off-limits.

Watch live on Monday from 9am on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Global Player.

Call 0345 60 60 973 to ask your question.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #CallTheCabinet or email here.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube and Facebook.

