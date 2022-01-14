Call Keir | 17/01 Watch from 9am

14 January 2022, 06:56

The Labour leader will take your calls
The Labour leader will take your calls. Picture: LBC

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes your calls with Nick Ferrari on Monday morning. Watch live from 9am.

The Labour leader will be live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 on Monday morning in the latest of his monthly phone-ins on LBC.

After his performance at Prime Minister's Questions where he dismantled Boris Johnson's apology over the Downing Street partygate scandal, the Opposition leader will answer your questions.

This is your chance to ask the Labour leader anything you want to ask him.

If you want to put a question to Sir Keir, call 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #CallKeir or email here.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

