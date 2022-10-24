Call Keir 24/10 | Watch again

By Abbie Reynolds

Will Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer be your next Prime Minister? He takes your calls in the latest phone-in live on LBC. Watch the full show here.

Nick Ferrari was joined for an LBC exclusive phone-in by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Amid the new Tory leadership contest Sir Keir answered LBC callers, giving his views on Boris Johnson pulling out to run as Prime Minister, oil protests and the question of calling for a General Election.

You can watch it here, on Global Player and YouTube.

