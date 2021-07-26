Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am
26 July 2021, 07:07
Keir Starmer will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it here live from 9am.
The Labour leader will be live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 this morning in the latest of his monthly phone-ins on LBC.
This is your chance to ask the Labour leader anything you want to ask him.
If you want to put a question to Sir Keir, call 0345 60 60 973.
You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #CallKeir or email here.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.