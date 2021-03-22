Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer answers your questions

22 March 2021, 07:13

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Keir Starmer will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it here live from 9am.

Keir Starmer will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it here live from 9am.

The Labour leader will be live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 this morning in the latest of his monthly phone-ins on LBC.

This is your chance to ask the Labour leader anything you want to ask him.

If you want to put a question to Sir Keir, call 0345 60 60 973.

Come back here at 9am to watch Call Keir live on LBC - or see it live on Global Player.

