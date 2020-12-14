Exclusive

'Leave the Twitter button alone,' Sir Keir's warns politicians after Labour MP's tweet

14 December 2020, 10:27 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 10:30

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

After a Labour MP was forced to delete a tweet which compared Boris Johnson to Adolf Hitler, the party leader had some advice for politicians.

After Labour's shadow international trade minister linked to a post accusing Boris Johnson of “recreating Nazi Germany,” the Labour leader has said politicians should "leave the Twitter button alone."

During the regular Call Keir slot, Nick Ferrari questioned the Opposition leader over the matter.

The conversation comes after Mr Esterson tweeted: "My dad’s family is Jewish.

"We have no idea how many of our relatives were murdered in the holocaust.

“I fear Johnson’s actions are leading us to a very dangerous place."

Nick Ferrari asked the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer if he had "had a conversation with your colleague Mr Esterson?"

"Yeah that's why he took it down fast," Sir Keir replied.

Adding in that deleting the tweet was "the right thing to do, and it shouldn't have been put up in the first place."

The Labour leader said it should serve as a lesson for all politicians.

"Leave the Twitter button alone," he advised.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shoppers in London's Oxford Street over the weekend

London Tier 3 decision looms as capital faces 'exponential growth' in Covid cases
Alok Sharma told LBC he hoped a trade deal could be reached

Alok Sharma: I hope UK and EU can ‘get there’ on Brexit deal before Dec 31
Michel Barnier says he hopes a Brexit deal can be reached

Barnier: Limited progress in Brexit talks but deal still possible
A 14-year-old has been charged with murder

Boy, 14, charged with murder of 12-year-old Roberts Buncis in Lincolnshire
The Sizewell C site is adjacent to Sizewell B, pictured

Government to begin talks over new £20 billion nuclear power plant in Suffolk
A man was stabbed to death on Sunday evening (file image)

Man knifed to death and two more injured in stabbing in Harrow
The vaccine is being rolled out at GP clinics from today

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine available at GP clinics in England from today
London is facing the prospect of going into Tier 3

Mayor calls for secondary schools to close early for Christmas as London faces Tier 3
Sir Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan had opposing views on the closure of London schools

Labour leader and London Mayor at odds over closure of capital's schools
James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III

James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III