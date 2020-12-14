Exclusive

'Leave the Twitter button alone,' Sir Keir's warns politicians after Labour MP's tweet

By EJ Ward

After a Labour MP was forced to delete a tweet which compared Boris Johnson to Adolf Hitler, the party leader had some advice for politicians.

After Labour's shadow international trade minister linked to a post accusing Boris Johnson of “recreating Nazi Germany,” the Labour leader has said politicians should "leave the Twitter button alone."

During the regular Call Keir slot, Nick Ferrari questioned the Opposition leader over the matter.

The conversation comes after Mr Esterson tweeted: "My dad’s family is Jewish.

"We have no idea how many of our relatives were murdered in the holocaust.

“I fear Johnson’s actions are leading us to a very dangerous place."

Nick Ferrari asked the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer if he had "had a conversation with your colleague Mr Esterson?"

"Yeah that's why he took it down fast," Sir Keir replied.

Adding in that deleting the tweet was "the right thing to do, and it shouldn't have been put up in the first place."

The Labour leader said it should serve as a lesson for all politicians.

"Leave the Twitter button alone," he advised.