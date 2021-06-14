Live

Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer answers your questions

14 June 2021, 06:57 | Updated: 14 June 2021, 09:01

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Keir Starmer will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it here live from 9am.

The Labour leader will be live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 this morning in the latest of his monthly phone-ins on LBC.

This is your chance to ask the Labour leader anything you want to ask him.

If you want to put a question to Sir Keir, call 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #CallKeir or email here.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

