Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

8 June 2022, 13:52

By Sam Sholli

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Charlotte Nichols - Labour MP

Emma Best - Conservative London Assembly Member

Kelly Beaver - Chief Executive of Ipsos UK who received an MBE in the Jubilee honours list for services to academia, research and the covid response

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

