Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch LIVE

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Peter Hitchens - Mail on Sunday columnist, broadcaster and author

Natasha Devon - LBC Presenter

Crispin Blunt - Conservative MP for Reigate and Co-Chair of the APPG on Drug Policy Reform

Jemma Forte - Broadcaster and author

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Global Player.