Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

28 February 2022, 14:47

You can watch Monday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Admiral Lord West - Former Security Minister, Former Chief of Defence Intelligence & First Sea Lord

Henry Smith - Conservative MP for Crawley and a member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee

Jude Kelly - Multi-award winning Theatre Director and founding director of the WOW foundation and the annual Women of the World Festival

Grace Blakely - Economist and author

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Global Player.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Khakiv has been hit with Russian shells, despite ongoing peace talks

Putin resorts to banned 'cluster bombs' to slaughter civilians in Ukraine’s second city
Priti Patel has announced a further 100,000 Ukrainians can seek sanctuary in the UK.

UK to offer 100,000 more Ukrainians sanctuary amid Russian invasion, Home Sec says
The report warns some of the impacts of climate change are already irreversible

'Atlas of human suffering': Stark warning to humanity issued in major climate change report
Russian media sites appeared to have been hacked in a cyber attack by Anonymous.

Anonymous hacks Russian TV and news agencies to broadcast 'truth from the frontlines'
The Snake Island defenders were taken prisoner by the Russians

Snake Island heroes who told Russian warship ‘go f**k yourself’ captured
Economic trouble caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine

Petrol prices hit record of 151p per litre as cost to fill up average car soars to £83.19
Liz Truss's comments were singled out by the Kremlin

Words of mass destruction: Truss vs Putin after Russia issues nuclear threat
Tube strikes will bring the London Underground to a halt on Tuesday and Thursday

Tube strike: Last-ditch talks ahead of Tuesday's walkout by 10,000 TfL staff
UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares
LBC Views: Biden's Backseat on Ukraine

LBC Views: Backseat Biden backs Ukraine but the spectre of $5 fuel prices haunt America