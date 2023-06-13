Cross Question with Ali Miraj 13/06 | Watch Again

13 June 2023, 21:36

Watch Again: Cross Question 13/06

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Carolyn Harris - Labour MP for Swansea East, and Chair of the UK Menopause Taskforce
  • Gavin Esler - Broadcaster and Author, whose latest book is called 'How Britain Ends: English Nationalism and the Rebirth of Four Nations'
  • Tony Devenish - Conservative London Assembly member for West Central
  • George Parker - Political Editor of the Financial Times

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

The two student victims have been named as Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Teenage hockey star named as second student, 19, killed in Nottingham van and knife rampage
Cormac McCarthy has died

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89

Boris has urged the Privileges Committee to publish its report on whether he lied to Parliament over partygate.

'They have no excuse for delay': Boris calls on Privileges Committee to publish 'nonsense' report
Harvey Evans, 15, and 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan

Two officers served gross misconduct notices after being captured following two boys before they died in a e-bike crash
Former Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King tells Andrew Marr the UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was ‘a bit hysterical’

'No one got hurt': UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was 'a bit hysterical', former Bank of England governor says
Donald Trump has arrived at a court in Miami

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges accusing him of stashing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
Residents were visibly distraught as they paid tribute to the victims of the Nottingham attack

'A truly horrendous, tragic incident': Hundreds gather for vigil to pay tribute to victims of Nottingham attack
Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch Again

The price of bonds has fallen even lower than when Liz Truss announced her mini budget.

UK in ‘trickier position than when Truss and Kwarteng crashed economy’ as price of bonds plummet, says Andrew Marr