Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/06 | Watch Again

14 June 2023, 21:28

Watch again | Cross Question 14/06

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Wendy Morton - Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills & former Chief Whip
  • Ronnie Cowan - SNP MP for Inverclyde
  • Emma Sinclair - Entrepreneur who is the chief executive of EnterpriseAlumni
  • Liam O’Dell - Disabled journalist and campaigner

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Man, 34, dies on railway tracks in south London after police chase

The victim has been named as Christina Quinn

'She will be missed beyond words': NHS chief named as one of three victims who died after boat caught fire in Egypt
The house was granted to King Henry VIII's fourth wife Anne of Cleves

Sussex home that Henry VIII gave to his fourth wife Anne of Cleves after marriage annulment on sale for over £2m
Boris Johnson has called on Sir Bernard Jenkin to resign if the claims he broke lockdown rules are true

Boris Johnson calls for Tory MP on Privileges Committee to resign over allegation that he broke lockdown rules
This is the moment the suspected Nottingham attacker is arrested

CCTV shows moment Nottingham attack suspect is tasered and arrested by police

Thousands gathered in the Italian city for Mr Belusconi's state funeral.

Thousands flock to Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral in Milan as Italy's Prime Minister comforts his grieving wife
Families of Nottingham attack victims Barnaby Webber, Grace Kumar and Ian Coates at a vigil in the city

'Look out for each other': Heartbroken families of Nottingham attack victims come together at emotional vigil
The suspect was pictured trying to break into a care home

Homeless have-a-go hero tells of terrifying moment he fought off Nottingham killings suspect trying to break into hostel
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours