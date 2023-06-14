Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/06 | Watch Again
14 June 2023, 21:28
Watch again | Cross Question 14/06
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Ali Miraj was joined by:
- Wendy Morton - Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills & former Chief Whip
- Ronnie Cowan - SNP MP for Inverclyde
- Emma Sinclair - Entrepreneur who is the chief executive of EnterpriseAlumni
- Liam O’Dell - Disabled journalist and campaigner
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.