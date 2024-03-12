Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/03 | Watch Again

12 March 2024, 21:38

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale 12.03.24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Angela Eagle – Labour MP for Wallasey and former Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
  • Ian Birrell – foreign correspondent, former speechwriter for Prime Minister David Cameron and former Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The Independent
  • Grace Blakeley – economist and political commentator
  • Alexander Stafford - Conservative MP for Rother Valley

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.Dame

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

The new scheme is separate to the bill currently going through the House of Lords

Failed asylum seekers ‘to be offered thousands to move to Rwanda’ under new scheme drawn up by ministers
Israel must open its ports and grant more visas to UN workers so urgent humanitarian aid can be distributed throughout Gaza, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has urged

Israel must open ports to allow urgent aid to travel to Gaza, Lord Cameron urges, as UN says 250,000 are starving
Meghan Markle has won the defamation lawsuit brought by her half-sister after a judge granted a motion to dismiss the claim

Meghan Markle scores legal win against half-sister Samantha after judge throws out defamation lawsuit
Boris Johnson will be deployed to campaign in the Red Wall

Dorries dismisses Boris’ election comeback amid claims Sunak will ‘deploy ex-PM' in Red Wall to avoid Tory 'wipeout'
Sunak said the comments were 'racist and wrong'

Tory donor's comments about Diane Abbott were ‘racist and wrong’, Rishi Sunak says

Ladies Day, Cheltenham Festival in 2015

Cheltenham rebrands famous Ladies Day as 'Style Wednesday' and will hand out fashion awards for men and women
Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service

Royals ‘rally around Kate’ as ‘Photogate’ played down by insiders as ‘bump in the road, not an earthquake’
Interpol chief Jurgen Stock has warned of new wave of criminal gangs using the dark web

End of the bank robber? Interpol chief says criminals attack online and form gangs through dark web 'Yellow Pages'
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/03 | Watch Again

Tavistock Centre (l) and Dr Hilary Cass (r)

Children will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers after landmark NHS ruling