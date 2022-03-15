Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

15 March 2022, 15:04

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale was joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Kate Andrews - Economics Editor at the Spectator

Tobias Ellwood - Chair of the Defence Select Committee and Conservative MP for Bournemouth West

Dr Shahrar Ali - Co-founder of the Greens Climate Action Network and former Green Party Deputy Leader

Ava Evans - Political Correspondent at JOE.co.uk

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko walks next to his brother Wladimir (2nd-L) in front of a destroyed apartment building, in Kyiv yesterday

Locked-down Kyiv: Klitschko orders curfew from 6pm after Russians renew assault on capital
Dmitry Medvedev is among those targeted in a fresh wave of UK sanctions

UK targets former Russian president in fresh wave of 370 sanctions against the country
A ban of same-sex marriage in Bermuda is constitutional, a UK Court has ruled.

Outrage as UK Court blocks same-sex marriage for Bermuda and Cayman islands
Tyler, 16, was stabbed to death on a bus on High Road in Chadwell Heath

Talented boxer, 16, stabbed to death on London bus 'while bringing flowers to his girlfriend'
Countess Alexandra Tolstoy said she believes Putin is a 'psychopath'.

'Narcissistic psychopath': Putin is capable of nuclear war, says Countess Alexandra Tolstoy
Jake Davison was referred to an anti-terror scheme before going on his killing spree in Plymouth

Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison reported to anti-terror cops by his own mum
Star Hobson's mother Frankie Smith (left) has had her eight-year jail sentence increased

Mother of murdered toddler Star Hobson has 'unduly lenient' jail term increased
Peer blocked from taking part in debate after 'falling asleep' in House of Lords

Peer blocked from taking part in debate after 'falling asleep' in House of Lords
James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
Guy Verhofstadt speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Brexit 'a loss for the world' and EU Parliament would welcome UK back, Verhofstadt says