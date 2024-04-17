Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/04 | Watch again

17 April 2024, 21:34

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Stella Creasy - Labour MP for Walthamstow
  • Rachel Maclean - Conservative deputy chair for women - and MP for Redditch
  • Luke Tryl - UK director of More in Common
  • Lord Tim Razzall - Liberal Democrat peer

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

