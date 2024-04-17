Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/04 | Watch again

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Stella Creasy - Labour MP for Walthamstow

Rachel Maclean - Conservative deputy chair for women - and MP for Redditch

Luke Tryl - UK director of More in Common

Lord Tim Razzall - Liberal Democrat peer

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.