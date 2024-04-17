Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/04 | Watch again
17 April 2024, 21:34
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Stella Creasy - Labour MP for Walthamstow
- Rachel Maclean - Conservative deputy chair for women - and MP for Redditch
- Luke Tryl - UK director of More in Common
- Lord Tim Razzall - Liberal Democrat peer
