Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch again

17 October 2022, 21:36

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch Monday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Sir Christopher Chope - Conservative MP for Christchurch & former Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party and cabinet minister under Margaret Thatcher and John Major
  • Jon Trickett - Labour MP for Hemsworth & former Shadow Minister for the Cabinet
  • Camilla Turner - Chief Political Correspondent at The Daily Telegraph
  • Ben Nunn - Former executive director of communications to Keir Starmer, now Senior Counsel at Lexington Communications

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm

