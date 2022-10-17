Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch again
17 October 2022, 21:36
Watch Monday's Cross Question again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Sir Christopher Chope - Conservative MP for Christchurch & former Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party and cabinet minister under Margaret Thatcher and John Major
- Jon Trickett - Labour MP for Hemsworth & former Shadow Minister for the Cabinet
- Camilla Turner - Chief Political Correspondent at The Daily Telegraph
- Ben Nunn - Former executive director of communications to Keir Starmer, now Senior Counsel at Lexington Communications
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.