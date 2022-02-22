Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch live from 8pm

By Tim Dodd

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question live here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Robbie Moore, Conservative MP for Keighly

Munira Wilson, Lib Dem MP for Twickenham and the party's education spokesperson

Jeevun Sandher, Economist at King's College London and former Treasury official

Dan Hodges, Political Commentator for the Mail on Sunday

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Global Player.